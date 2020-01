The Sea of Galilee rose 9 cm since Sunday

The Sea of Galilee's water level rose by 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) between Sunday and Monday, Israel’s Water Authority reported. Since the beginning of this winter, the Sea of Galilee has risen by at total of 51 centimeters (20 inches).

