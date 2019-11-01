Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The U.S. and China reach consensus on principles after trade talks -Xinhua

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 19:42
 The United States and China have reached consensus after talks between their main trade negotiators on Friday, Beijing's state-media Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles. The two sides discussed the next consultation arrangements," Xinhua said on its website.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report. 


