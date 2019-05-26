The deadline draws near: Netanyahu holds coalition talks overnight

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held coalition negotiations on Saturday night in order to bridge the gaps and form a government.
The overnight talks have reportedly yielded no advance in the negotiations, as the deadline draws near.
Likud officials claimed that Netanyahu's threats of recurring elections are not intended for the ears of MK Avigdor Liberman and Yisrael Beytenu, but mainly for the ears of the ultra-Orthodox parties, KAN reported.
According to the officials, although the belligerent rhetoric is aimed at Liberman, there is no reason to threaten him with going to elections again because he has no problem with it.
Liberman wrote on his social media page
on Friday that "if we will need to have recurring elections, it is only because of Likud," saying that it is "not a coincidence that until this very moment, no party had signed an agreement [with Likud]."
Netanyahu has until Wednesday night to form a coalition or Israel will once again go to elections.
