Israeli unemployment exceeds one million: 24.1% of workforce

"Unfortunately, our forecasts materialized - we reached one million jobseekers in March alone," said Israeli Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 1, 2020 12:14
A man walks in an alley inside Jerusalem's Old CIty as shops are closed amid coronavirus restrictions in the walled Old City March 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Unemployment benefit claimants exceeded one million for the first time on Wednesday, amounting to 24.1% of Israel's entire workforce.
While the unemployment rate stood at just 4% prior to the coronavirus outbreak, almost 844,000 individuals have applied for unemployment benefits since the start of March. The vast majority - some 89.7% - are employees placed on unpaid leave. A further 6.4% have been made redundant.
"Unfortunately, our forecasts materialized - we reached one million jobseekers in March alone," said Israeli Employment Service director-general Rami Garor. "We are working to create the conditions so that next month can begin with lower unemployment, with the gradual return of the economy to normal, as far as possible and following the guidelines."
A significant increase in new applicants was identified on Tuesday compared to recent days, with nearly 35,700 applications submitted by jobseekers. About 24,000 new applications were received by the Employment Service on Sunday and Monday.
According to data published earlier this week, the hardest-hit groups of employees include unskilled workers (15.5% of new applicants), education workers (13.9%), sales employees (9.4%) and hospitality staff (6.4%). While the share of male and female applications was almost equal prior to the crisis, 57.7% of new applicants are women.
Almost half (45.6%) of new applicants are aged 20-34, a further 37.3% are 35-54, and 14.6% are 55 and over. Only 2.5% of applicants are under 20 years old, likely due to mandatory service.
Estimates published by the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) on Tuesday showed that the number of unemployed workers will likely reach 1.1 million during April and May. The institute said it expects to pay an additional NIS 6.5 billion in unemployment benefits in June.
Additional forecasts include a deterioration in the financial stability of the institute during May and June, culminating in a deficit of some NIS 8.1b.
In an "optimistic scenario," in which unemployment benefits decrease significantly by September, the deficit is likely to fall to approximately NIS 319m. In a "pessimistic scenario," however, the deficit will only decrease to NIS 1.9b. by December.
Seeking to tackle rapidly rising unemployment, the Employment Service published an "emergency program" on Sunday to assist those out of work. According to estimates shared by the service, one in five workers on unpaid leave will not return to their place of work should the crisis continue past mid-April.
To facilitate the return to work, the Employment Service released details of four initiatives intended to improve would-be employees' prospects, and a series of recommendations for decision-makers tackling the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis.
Initiatives rolled out by the Employment Service feature a program assisting employers to rehire workers currently on unpaid leave, including the reallocation of resources to help returning employees; a "direct placement" track designed for jobseekers with high prospects, using advanced digital tools and job search workshops; a "skills reinforcement" track for individuals requiring limited assistance to improve their productivity and ability to persevere; and, finally, a vocational college or on-the-job training course for individuals deemed likely to fall into long-term unemployment.


israel unemployment israeli unemployment rate coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
