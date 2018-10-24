Theresa May says Saudi account on Khashoggi lacks credibility

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
LONDON, Oct 24 - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday that his country's explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey lacked credibility, her office said.
"The Prime Minister said the current explanation lacks credibility so there remains an urgent need to establish exactly what happened," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of a call between May and King Salman.
"She strongly urged Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the Turkish investigation and to be transparent about the results. It is important that the full facts are established."
