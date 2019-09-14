Thirty six Palestinian security prisoners on hunger-strike in Prison







Thirty six security prisoners from Ramon Prison are on a hunger strike over the installation of new "cellular blockers".

The prisoners have been tried, punished and sent to solitary confinement with only a mattress and blanket.

The Israeli Prison Service respoded that "the IPS will keep being tough on hunger strikes, riots and threats, and no negotiations will be held regarding the cellular blockers being placed in accordance with current policy."

