Thousands flee, hospital closed after bombings in northeast Syria

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 12:41
GENEVA, - The only public hospital in a region of northeast Syria has been forced to shut after most of its staff fled from bombings over the past 24 hours, Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a statement on Friday.

Turkish warplanes and artillery hit Kurdish militia targets in northeast Syria on Friday on the third day of an offensive that has killed hundreds of people."The hospital of Tal Abyad, supported by MSF, is from now on closed because most of the medical workers have left with their families," the French charity said, referring to the border town which it said was now practically deserted.


