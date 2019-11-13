NYC Conference
Thousands gather for funeral of Palestinian killed in airstrike

Funeral for Abdullah Awad al-Balbisi, 26, who was killed last night in an Israeli airstrike. (photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)
Funeral for Abdullah Awad al-Balbisi, 26, who was killed last night in an Israeli airstrike.
(photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)
Thousands gathered on the streets of Gaza for the funeral for Abdullah Awad Al-Balbisi, 26, who was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli airstrike.
IAF strikes two PIJ terrorists in Northern Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 01:54 PM
Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 01:11 PM
Wildfire hits northern Israel, firefighting planes deployed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:56 PM
Islamic Jihad: No ceasefire with Israel until we have finished responding
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:37 PM
Netanyahu: We will not tolerate attacks on our civilians
UK's Johnson has 10-point lead over Labour before election - Kantar poll
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 11:11 AM
3 terrorists killed by IAF airstrike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:27 AM
Two Palestinians killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrikes - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 09:47 AM
Ze'ev Elkin: Our mission this round of fighting has been achieved
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 09:21 AM
Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 08:53 AM
IDF attacks Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 08:51 AM
IDF: We are attacking terrorist targets throughout Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 08:24 AM
Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 07:27 AM
Suspected suicide bombing at police headquarters in Indonesia's Medan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 05:41 AM
Jimmy Carter hospitalized following cerebral hemorrhage
  • By JPOST.COM STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 03:49 AM
