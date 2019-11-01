Thousands of Palestinians attend weekly border demonstrations, 60 injured

Sixty Palestinians were injured as approximately 6,500 participated in weekly demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border fence on Friday, Channel 12 reported.



During the demonstrations Molotov cocktails were reportedly thrown at IDF vehicles, according to Maariv.



