Thousands of Palestinians attend weekly border demonstrations, 60 injured

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Sixty Palestinians were injured as approximately 6,500 participated in weekly demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border fence on Friday, Channel 12 reported.
During the demonstrations Molotov cocktails were reportedly thrown at IDF vehicles, according to Maariv.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});