Three Israelis injured at home from Gaza projectile

Three Israelis were injured Saturday after a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip made a hit a home in town of Sderot as over 100 rockets and mortars were fired into southern Israel over the weekend.
According to Magen David Adom, one 17 year-old girl was wounded with shrapnel wounds to her face, a 20 year-old girl with injuries to her limbs and a 52yr-old man with a chest injury. All were evacuated by MDA to Barzilai Hospital
Another rocket struck a courtyard of a synagogue in Sderot without causing any injuries.
Over the course of the day on Saturday over 100 projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip since early Saturday morning, with 20 of them intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System.
“In the last few hours Hamas has chosen to fire projectiles towards communities close to Gaza border but you can’t take it for granted they will stop there,” a senior Israel Air Force officer said, warning that Israel would respond in a tougher manner if Hamas increase their distance of rocket fire.