BREAKING NEWS

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, one lands near US Embassy

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 23:32
BAGHDAD - Two rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.
Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone. Police sources told Reuters at least one of the rockets fell 100 meters (yards) from the US Embassy."Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.
Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq overnight in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, raising concern about a wider war in the Middle East.
