Three Palestinians test positive for coronavirus, rising total to 305

Three Palestinians tested positive for coronavirus, rising the official number of those infected in the Palestinian Territories to 305, N12 reported Wednesday.
The Palestinian Authority previously blamed Israel for the spread of coronavirus in the West Bank, disinfecting IDF vehicles that were entering its territory. According to N12, close to two thirds of all coronavirus cases in the West Bank came from Palestinians who work in Israel.
Last week, Palestinian health officials reported the Gaza Strip had run out of coronavirus testing kits.