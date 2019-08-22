Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three Turkish soldiers killed in clash with Kurdish militants

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 10:50
DIYARBAKIR - Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey near the borders with Syria and Iraq, the local governor's office said on Thursday.


Three militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were "neutralized" in the fighting, the Sirnak governor's office said in a written statement.

It said the soldiers were maintaining security for state energy company Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) near the town of Silopi in Sirnak when the clash broke out on Wednesday.



The militants had previously been spotted by a drone in the same area, it said.



The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union, launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.


