Three alleged Epstein victims come forward in French investigation

By REUTERS
September 11, 2019 12:24
Three alleged victims have come forward in a French investigation into whether late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein committed any sex crimes in France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The people were questioned in recent weeks, it said. A broader appeal for further potential victims to get in touch with investigators has now been launched on social media, the prosecutor's office added.The chief prosecutor in Paris opened a preliminary inquiry to determine Epstein had committed any sex crimes on French territory or against any underage French victims in late August.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14. He died on Aug. 10 in his jail cell in Manhattan at the age of 66. An autopsy report concluded he had hanged himself.




