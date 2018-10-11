Three dead in Indonesia quake, second quake hits Russia

Breaking news.
X
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck in a remote region south of the Kuril islands off eastern Russia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There were no immediate tsunami warnings issued. The quake struck 177 km (109 miles) south of Severo-Kuril'sk at a depth of 33 km (20 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the Indonesian islands of Java and Bali several hours earlier, killing three people in Java and damaging some buildings while causing panic among residents.
The quake, located in the Bali Sea, also shook buildings on the resort island and some residents briefly left their homes in Bali's capital, Denpasar.
The three deaths in East Java occurred after buildings collapsed while people were sleeping, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said in a statement.
