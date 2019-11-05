Three detained on suspicion of involvement in rape of 7-year-old from Binyamin

Police detained three people, two Palestinians and a Jewish driver, on suspicion of involvement in the rape of a seven-year-old girl from Binyamin earlier this year.



Two of the suspects were already detained for questioning about two months ago. The driver has been arrested for the first time by the investigative unit of the Judea and Samaria District. He was interrogated about several details that emerged in the latest round of the investigation. At the end of June, a suspect in the case was released after 55 days in custody.



The suspect, a resident of the West Bank town of Deir Qaddis near Modi’in Illit, was employed as a janitor in the girl’s school in the settlement, and he was initially charged for rape, assault and abduction of the child.



However, a few days after the story broke in the media, IDF Military Advocate-General Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek withdrew the indictment, while the case had turned into a political football, with right-wing politicians calling it a hate-motivated “terrorist attack.”



The man, Mahmoud Katusa, asked to close the case against him in an interviewed that aired on Monday night on Channel 13.



Sources in the police told The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv that there was “No need to rush and make statements.” “This is not a dramatic development, but rather the completion of an investigation of completion.”





