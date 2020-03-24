The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 22:07
Three explosions were heard near the Camp Taji training base north of Baghdad, where US-led coalition troops are housed, according to Sky News Arabia.
Multiple rocket attacks have targeted the base in recent weeks. On March 11, two US troops and a British national were killed by a rocket attack on the base.
Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 10:15 PM
France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 09:38 PM
Horovitz to head Knesset Committee on Education in time of COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 09:32 PM
Court allows Shin Bet to use digital means to curb coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 08:58 PM
Medical NGO MSF surprised by Iran decision to cancel coronavirus mission
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 08:52 PM
Tenuva dairy employee infected with coronavirus, 15 workers in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 08:43 PM
Oleh group housing put under lockdown after coronavirus infection
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 08:13 PM
President Rivlin: My heart goes out to families who lose loved ones
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 08:06 PM
Netanyahu: Mossad chief to head effort to purchase medical equipment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 07:25 PM
US CDC reports a total of 44,183 coronavirus cases, 544 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 07:14 PM
Greta Thunberg enters home quarantine due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 07:08 PM
Israel loses third person to coronavirus: 87-year-old male
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 07:03 PM
Pence: Trump will use emergency act to combat coronavirus if necessary
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 06:54 PM
El Al to evacuate Israeli backpackers in Colombia
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 06:36 PM
BoI: Israel unemployment rate likely to stand at 7% by year's end
