Three foreign civilians killed in assault in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 23, 2019 16:49
Three foreign nationals were killed in an attack on a site belonging to Iranian militias south of Damascus, according to the Syrian Center for Human Rights.Damascus air defense systems were activated during the attack.
