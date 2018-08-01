August 01 2018
Three hackers arrested in Europe for stealing tens of millions of dollars

By REUTERS
August 1, 2018 20:11
WASHINGTON - Three people associated with the hacking group FIN7, also known as Carbanak, have been arrested in Europe and are in custody, the United States said in a court filing.

The three, Fedir Hladyr, Dmytro Fedorov and Andrii Kolpakov, were arrested in Europe between January and June of this year, the court filing said. Hladyr is in US custody, and US authorities are seeking extradition of the other two.

The three were arrested in connection with computer hacks of more than 120 US companies in order to steal customer payment card data and other information, the filing said. The group has caused tens of millions of dollars in losses, the filing said.

