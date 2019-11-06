Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three injured in a fight in Taibe, one in serious condition

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 19:10
Three people were wounded in a fight in Taibeh, Wednesday night.

Paramedics evacuated the casualties to the hospital with one, 33, in serious condition with stab wounds.The 21-year-old was in a mild to moderate condition, and the third 16 in minor condition with light injuries to his body.


