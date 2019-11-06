Three injured in a fight in Taibe, one in serious condition

Three people were wounded in a fight in Taibeh, Wednesday night.



Paramedics evacuated the casualties to the hospital with one, 33, in serious condition with stab wounds.The 21-year-old was in a mild to moderate condition, and the third 16 in minor condition with light injuries to his body.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });