May 12 2018
|
Iyar, 27, 5778
|
Three killed in bomb attack in Iraq linked to elections

By REUTERS
May 12, 2018 20:16
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KIRKUK, Iraq - Three men were killed by a bomb attached to their car in a Sunni Arab region south of the oil city of Kirkuk on Saturday in an attack which security sources linked to Iraq's parliamentary election.

Two of the dead were voters and the third an observer in a voting station near the town of al-Khan, the sources said.

Islamic State earlier claimed responsibility for the attack. The militants had threatened attacks in the runup to the vote, the first held since they were defeated last year by Iraqi security forces backed by a US-led coalition.


