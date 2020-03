The IDF reported that three more soldiers have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Patient number 502 is a IDF soldier past her mandatory service, 21, from central Israel. She is in light condition.

Patient No. 993 is a soldier in the IDF, 20, from central Israel, in light condition.

Patient No. 855 is a 27-year-old IDF officer from central Israel, in light condition.

A total of 19 soldiers have been diagnosed so far with the virus.