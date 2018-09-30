Three people missing as cyclone brings flash floods in Greece

Breaking news.
ATHENS - Three people were reported missing in Greece on Sunday after swirling winds and torrential rain brought flash floods in several parts of the country.
A rare type of tropical storm known as a Medicane began on Saturday and has so far mostly affected areas on the island of Evia, east of mainland Greece, and the southern Peloponnese peninsula.
State TV said that a young man and a middle-aged couple were missing in Evia. The civil protection service said that it had launched a search and rescue operation near the town of Mantoudi.
Ships were held at Greece's main ports and traffic was disrupted in many other areas across the country as roads flooded because of the heavy rain. Gale-force winds led to power cuts and falling trees across the country.
Authorities were also concerned that the tropical storm could bring mudslides and floods in the wider Athens area, which was recently hit by deadly fires and flash floods.
