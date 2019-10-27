Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three people released on bail in truck death probe - UK police

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 14:39
LONDON - Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of 39 people in a truck container have been released on bail, police in Essex in southern England said on Sunday.

A man and a woman from Warrington in northern England have both been released on bail until Nov. 11, while a man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until Nov. 13, the police said in a statement


