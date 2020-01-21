The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Multiple rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 00:07
Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad's Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.
The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the US embassy.

Tunisian president asks former finance minister to be PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 10:29 PM
Two injured in stone-throwing attack in Gush Etzion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 10:14 PM
Bezalel Smotrich to use Netanyahu's immunity vote to annex Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 08:14 PM
Netanyahu thanks Honduras for declaring Hezbollah terrorist organization
Kremlin: Na'ama Issachar's potential pardon to be discussed with Netanyah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 02:33 PM
Putin will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, the Kremlin report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 02:22 PM
EU foreign ministers to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict Monday
Lebanon caretaker PM Hariri: new gov't needed urgently to avoid collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 01:27 PM
Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 12:18 PM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un appoints new foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 10:34 AM
Nissenkorn accuses Shaked of not standing against 'cameras bill'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 10:14 AM
Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 09:47 AM
Man hit by vehicle in Jerusalem, rushed to Hadassah Hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 09:40 AM
South Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 06:47 AM
Police arrest organizer of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 06:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by