Three suspects in rape case of 7-year-old girl released

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The three suspects who were arrested and brought in for questioning on Tuesday for alleged involvement in the rape of a 7-year-old girl from the Binyamin Region were released, according to Israel Radio.
Click here to read the full story.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});