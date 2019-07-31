Three tourists found dead in frigid waters of Alaskan lake

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Three tourists were found dead on Tuesday in a boating accident in the glacial waters of an Alaskan lake, famous for its spectacular views, police said.
The victims, all in their 60s, appeared to have been paddling a single inflatable boat on Valdez Glacier Lake, about 120 miles east of Anchorage, police in Valdez said. All three were wearing life jackets.Their identities were withheld until families have been notified, but the Anchorage Daily News reported that they were tourists from Germany.
Police said the victims were two men, 67 and 62 years old, and a 67-year-old woman. Their cause of death was being investigated.
The lake is known for its spectacular views of the surrounding mountains, and chunks of ice that have broken off from the Valdez Glacier float on its surface, according to tour guides.
