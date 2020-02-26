"On Judea, Samaria there'll be war': Tires slashed in Palestinian town

Tires of Palestinian vehicles were slashed in an apparent "price tag" attack in the Palestinian town of Yasuf, located near Ariel, on Wednesday, according to Palestinian media. Photos of the scene showed slashed tires and a graffiti Star of David, alongside the words "On Judea and Samaria there will be a war."
مستوطنون يعطبون إطارات مركبات فلسطينية شرق "سلفيت" فجر اليوم pic.twitter.com/6m3ht7mAHY— وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 26, 2020
Israel Police and the IDF are preparing to enter the town to investigate the incident.Multiple "price tag" attacks have been carried out in recent months since the IDF declared the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar a closed military zone. Many of the attacks have included graffiti mentioning Kumi Ori, but Wednesday's attack did not mention Kumi Ori specifically.US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan recognized Israeli rights to retain all of the settlements in Judea and Samaria, essentially an amount of land equaling 30% of Area C, which is now under Israeli and military rule. Settler leaders were told in January that unilateral application of sovereignty could be immediate. The leaders were upset with the decision to form a Palestinian state and the delays affecting the announcement of sovereignty over Israeli settlements.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.