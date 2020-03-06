Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.
The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.
