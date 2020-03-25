Tomb of the Patriarchs to close over coronavirus

The Tomb of the Patriarchs will shut down to worshipers and visitors in light of the emergency orders involving the coronavirus.Prayer services will be held in the plaza outside the tomb, close to the site of the former stairwell to the Tomb used during the Ottoman Empire. Jews were only allowed to go as far as the seventh step on that stairwell.Worshippers will need to stand two meters apart. Morning services will be at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Afternoon services will be 15 minutes before sunset and the afternoon service will be 15 minutes after sunset.