The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Top Democrat: more testimony, hearings possible in Trump impeachment

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 17:26
WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Democrats have begun writing their report on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump - a key step moving the process forward - but still may obtain more witness depositions and hold further hearings, the panel's chairman said on Sunday.
Representative Adam Schiff, who is spearheading the inquiry that threatens Trump presidency, said the Democratic-led committee would continue investigations as it works on the report after two weeks of public hearings with testimony from current and former U.S. officials. The panel has held five public hearings and has no more scheduled.The report could pave the way for House consideration of articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump. If these are approved, the Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, would then hold a trial on whether to convict the president and remove him from office.
The inquiry centers on a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden as well as a discredited conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"We don't foreclose the possibility of more depositions, more hearings. We are in the process of getting more documents all the time. So that investigative work is being done," Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.
"What we're not going to do is wait months and months while the administration plays a game of 'rope a dope' in an effort to try to stall. We're not willing to go down that road," Schiff said.
"Rope a dope" is a term originated by the late boxer Muhammad Ali referring to delaying tactics.
Trump's administration has refused to provide documents requested by House Democrats and blocked witnesses from testifying including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Other current and former officials have defied White House instructions not to testify.
Schiff said the committee learns more information every day and he expects that to continue but the evidence is already so "overwhelming and uncontested" that lawmakers wanted to begin drafting the report for transmission the Judiciary Committee.
"Even as we compile this report, even as we submit evidence to the Judiciary Committee, we're going to continue our investigation," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The Judiciary Committee could conduct more proceedings if needed, including hearings, that allow Trump and his counsel to participate. The panel would draft any articles of impeachment against Trump before they would go to the full House for a vote.
Democrats also are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million in security aid to Ukraine - a vulnerable U.S. ally facing Russian aggression - as leverage to pressure Kiev into conducting the two investigations that could be politically beneficial to Trump.
The money - approved by the U.S. Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country - was later provided to Kiev in September after the controversy had spilled into public view.
Trump is running for re-election in 2020. Biden is a leading Democratic contender to face Trump in that election.
Michael Bloomberg announces 2020 presidential bid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 05:11 PM
Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 04:40 PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says: I have a 'radical agenda' for UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 04:38 PM
Britain's Conservatives say they will not extend Brexit implementation
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 04:32 PM
Senior IRGC commander: Iran should punish 'mercenaries' for recent unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 03:35 PM
France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 03:27 PM
UK police charge man with human trafficking offenses in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 01:39 PM
No further Brexit delay, says UK minister Gove
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 12:39 PM
UK finance minister Javid promises 'very detailed costings' of Conservative manifesto
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 12:36 PM
Hong Kong vote hits record amid calls for democracy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 08:45 AM
Bus, two more vehicles crash, at least 8 injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 07:16 AM
Pope calls for global nuclear disarmament
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 05:29 AM
Naftali Bennett and Mark Esper discuss U.S.-Israel cooperation, Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 04:35 AM
UK Labour Party narrow polling gap following televised leaders' debates
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 02:43 AM
UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by