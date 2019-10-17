Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top U.S. Senate Republican seeks stronger resolution on Syria

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 18:31
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday called for a Senate resolution on Syria that would be stronger than the measure condemning President Donald Trump's withdrawal of U.S. forces that the House of Representatives passed a day earlier.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he would like to see "strong, forward-looking strategic statement" on Syria that would specify whether the U.S. should maintain a military presence in Syria and address the plights of the country's minority Sunni and Christian communities."My preference would be for something even stronger than the resolution the House passed yesterday, which has some serious weaknesses," said McConnell, criticizing the House measure as narrowly drafted and backward looking.

But McConnell's Democratic counterpart called for immediate action on the House resolution, saying there was no time for delay because Trump appears to have no plan for dealing with the Turkish offensive against U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds that followed the withdrawal.

"The president still doesn't get it," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. "Hopefully, an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the Senate will break through to him."

The House resolution, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, opposes Trump's decision to remove U.S. troops from northeastern Syria and calls on his administration to present a "clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS (Islamic State).


Related Content

Breaking news
October 17, 2019
EU should toughen sanctions against Turkey - parliament head Sassoli

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings