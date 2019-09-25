Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top U.S. spy official threatens to quit if pressured on testimony

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 22:10
WASHINGTON - The top U.S. spy official threatened to resign over concerns the White House might press him to withhold information from Congress in scheduled testimony on Thursday about a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, the Post said acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the White House he was not willing to stonewall Congress.It said the move was partly aimed at forcing the White House to make an explicit legal decision on whether it was going to assert executive privilege over the whistleblower complaint, which Maguire has so far withheld from Congress.


