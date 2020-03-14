The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Toronto Raptors: No positive tests for COVID-19

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 07:34
 The Toronto Raptors received good news Friday on the health front.
With Toronto having played most recently at Utah on Monday, before Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, the Raptors had their traveling party undergo COVID-19 tests.
The team announced Friday, "All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending.
"These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and -- most importantly -- carefully monitor our health.
"We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends."
The Raptors beat the Jazz 101-92 for their fourth consecutive win behind 27 points and 13 rebounds from Serge Ibaka plus 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from Pascal Siakam.
In that game, Ibaka guarded Gobert and limited the Utah big man to six points and four rebounds. Ibaka was one of the Raptors who tested negative for COVID-19, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday night.
Toronto, the defending NBA champion, sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 record, 6 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA suspended its season indefinitely Wednesday night after Gobert's positive COVID-19 test was confirmed.
