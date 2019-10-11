Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin threatens 'significant' sanctions on Turkey

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 20:57
   U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that President Donald Trump had authorized U.S. officials to draft "very significant" new sanctions to target Turkey after it launched an offensive in northeast Syria, but added that they were not executing the sanctions at this time. 


