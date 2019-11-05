Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tribes give Iraqi government 72 hours to hand over killers of protesters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 01:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Tribes in the Karbala Governorate Iraq gave the Iraqi government 72 hours to hand over those who were responsible for killing young demonstrators in the area, according to Sky News Arabia. 


Three protesters were killed amid demonstrations by the Iranian consulate in the province of Karbala as protesters raised the Iraqi flag in place of the Iranian flag, according to Al-Arabiya.


