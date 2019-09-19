Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tropical storm Jerry likely to become hurricane today

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 09:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Tropical storm Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 625 miles (1,005 km) east of the Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the NHC added.
"The center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
France: 'Not very credible' that Houthis responsible for Saudi oil attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut