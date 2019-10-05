Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Truck crash with minibus kills ten people in southern Romania

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 13:18
BUCHAREST - A heavy truck collided with a minibus in southern Romania on Saturday, killing ten people and injuring many others.

The accident, in which the drivers of both vehicles were killed, happened near the village of Balaciu in the Ialomita region, Romanian emergency service IGSU said.Local police have opened a criminal investigation into the cause of the crash, spokeswoman Ludmila Dascalu said, adding: "Both drivers are dead and this hampers our investigation."

Romania's poor road infrastructure has impeded economic development. With a population of 20 million, ithas only 800 kilometers of motorways, less than half that of neighboring Hungary even though it is more than double its size.

"I am so sorry for the victims, we can say that lack of infrastructure kills," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.


