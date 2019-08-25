Trump, Abe disagree on North Korea missile launches

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe displayed their differences over the seriousness of North Korea's series of short-range missile launches on Sunday, while maintaining that they would remain in synch on the issue.



Trump, who prizes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing.

Abe said the launches violated U.N. resolutions.Launches of short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday were the seventh by North Korea since Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border in June.The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between U.S. and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

