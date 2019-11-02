Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Chad Wolf will be new acting DHS secretary

By REUTERS
November 2, 2019 01:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON, - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chad Wolf, a little-known policy staffer at the Department of Homeland Security, will be the department's new acting secretary.

Trump revealed his choice for the new leader of the department that spearheads implementation of his controversial immigration policies during remarks to reporters at the White House


Related Content

Breaking news
November 2, 2019
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings