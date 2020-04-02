The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump: 'Great' that Saudi, Russia, cutting oil production

By REUTERS  
APRIL 2, 2020 18:07
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump talked over the phone on Thursday and discussed global energy markets, according to the state news agency.
The call comes after the United States invited OPEC's main member countries to return to negotiations. Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers as it aims to reach a fair oil agreement to stabilize the oil market, state news agency SPA reported.
Following the call, Trump said that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by about 10 million barrels, and perhaps as many as 15 million barrels, as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal.
"Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!" Trump tweeted, adding: "...Could be as high as 15 Million Barrels. Good (GREAT) news for everyone!"
Israel's unemployment rate climbs to 24.9%
Mossad head Yossi Cohen tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:20 PM
4,500 elderly people will leave Bnei Brak due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:13 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 24% to 2,921
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 05:58 PM
Jewish Agency, Diaspora Ministry, hold coronavirus emergency meeting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 05:57 PM
MK Jabareen: All coronavirus checks for Arabs equal daily figure for Jews
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 04:26 PM
El Al rescue flight leaves Australia, helping those stranded return home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 04:21 PM
Biden: Democratic convention should be moved to August due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 03:22 PM
Twitter takes down accounts Egypt, Saudi Arabia, other countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 03:19 PM
32-year-old arrested for alleged sexual misconduct towards 15-year-old
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 02:51 PM
Police raids synagogue in Bnei Brak for breaking coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 02:42 PM
Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 02:30 PM
Gov't approves aid grant for self-employed over telephone
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 02:07 PM
Over 50,000 infected with coronavirus in Iran, more than 3,000 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 01:31 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Spain reaches above 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 01:30 PM
