Trump: I like Taylor Swifts's music about 25 percent less now, OK?

LOS ANGELES,- Taylor Swift's decision to break her silence on politics triggered a storm on Monday, with even US President Donald Trump weighing in on the pop music star's remarks in support of Democrats.
Swift, 28, has notably stayed out of the U.S. political fray in contrast to her more vocal peers, like Democratic supporters Katy Perry and Beyonce and Republican backer Kid Rock.
But Swift on Sunday told her 112 million Instagram followers that she would vote for two Democrats running in Tennessee in the US congressional midterm elections on Nov. 6.
"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote.
Asked about Swift's comments, Trump on Monday told reporters; "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, OK?"
Before he was elected in 2016, Trump had spoken warmly of Swift. On separate occasions on Twitter in 2012 he called her "fantastic" and "terrific."
