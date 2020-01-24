The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump: I will release the Middle East peace plan before Netanyahu visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to make a visit in Washington on January 28.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 24, 2020 01:28
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that the release of the long-awaited peace plan of his administration is imminent and expected before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's visit to Washington next Tuesday.
"Sometime prior to that," he told reporters during a flight to Florida. "Probably, we'll release it a little bit prior to that."
He also addressed the upcoming visit of Netanyahu and Gantz to Washington.
"I was surprised that both of them came off the campaign trail," he added.
"We have both candidates coming – unheard of," said Trump.
"I'd love to be able to do that deal. They say that's the hardest of all deals," the president continued. "I love doing deals.
"It's a great plan. It's a plan that really would work."
Asked if he had spoken to the Palestinians, the president answered: "We've spoken to them briefly. But we will speak to them in a period of time. And they have a lot of incentive to do it. I'm sure they maybe will react negatively at first, but it's actually very positive for them."
Preliminary reports Thursday indicated that the plan would give Israel sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all the settlements, and make Jerusalem the capital of Israel.
Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted: “The United States looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister @Netanyahu & Blue & White Chairman @Gantzbe to the @WhiteHouse next week. Reports about details and timing of our closely-held peace plan are purely speculative.”

KAN News speculated that the US plan allows for Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and settlements in Area C, as well as a for a demilitarized Palestinian state incorporating open portions of Area C.
Channel 12 reported that apart from 15 isolated settlements, all of them will be linked contiguously, and Israel will be able to apply sovereignty immediately if it agrees to the plan. Moreover, Jerusalem would be undivided under Israeli control. In addition, all of Israel’s security demands were accepted.
The peace plan includes demanding that Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state, demilitarize the Gaza Strip and take away Hamas’s weapons and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Channel 12 reported.
Under the plan, Palestinians reportedly will not have control of any borders.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Middle East peace plan
