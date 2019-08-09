Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: 'I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough'

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 21:14
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be employed by an NFL team, President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Friday.

With one condition.



"Only if he's good enough," Trump said. "If he's good enough. ... And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know (New England Patriots owner) Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he's good enough, they'd sign him. So if he's good enough -- I know these people -- they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.



"So I'd like to see it. Frankly, I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough. But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good P.R. move. If he's good enough, he will be in."



Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2016 season, posted a video to his social media accounts on Wednesday saying that he's "still ready" to compete.



The 31-year-old Kaepernick shared a corresponding video in which he says he's been "denied" work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight -- listed by his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, at 230 pounds -- than he was in the middle of last season.



Kaepernick opted out of his contract following the 2016 season in a bid for a better deal, however he remains a free agent.



In February, he settled a collusion grievance with the NFL. Kaepernick filed his grievance in October 2017, alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league.



Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice created controversy throughout the country in 2016.



While compiling a 28-30 record as the 49ers starting quarterback from 2012-16, Kaepernick led them to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance after the 2012 season.


