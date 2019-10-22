Trump: Impeachment inquiry comparable to 'lynching'

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out in contempt of the House of Representatives plan to impeach him from office.



Trump referred to the current impeachment process spearheaded by the House as being comparable to a "lynching."



So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019







