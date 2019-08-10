Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Kim says missile testing will stop when U.S.-S.Korea joint drills end

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 16:10
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him missile testing would stop when U.S.-South Korea joint exercises ended.

Trump said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the "ridiculous and expensive" exercises and would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint drills were over.


