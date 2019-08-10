Trump: Kim says missile testing will stop when U.S.-S.Korea joint drills end

Breaking news.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told him missile testing would stop when U.S.-South Korea joint exercises ended.
Trump said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the "ridiculous and expensive" exercises and would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint drills were over.
