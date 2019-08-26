Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Palestinians would like to get funding and make a deal

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 10:10
US President Donald Trump said while attending the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, that he believes Israelis and Palestinians would like to make a peace deal, adding that the Palestinians would do it in order to receive American funding.


