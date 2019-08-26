Trump: Palestinians would like to get funding and make a deal

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US President Donald Trump said while attending the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, that he believes Israelis and Palestinians would like to make a peace deal, adding that the Palestinians would do it in order to receive American funding.
