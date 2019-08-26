Trump: Palestinians would like to get funding and make a deal

US President Donald Trump said while attending the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, that he believes Israelis and Palestinians would like to make a peace deal, adding that the Palestinians would do it in order to receive American funding.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });