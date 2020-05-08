The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected staffer recently

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 20:55
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not been in contact recently with a member of Pence's staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.
"This morning we had someone on the vice president's staff test positive and so out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person's contacts most recently," the official told reporters traveling with Pence to Iowa, according to a media pool report.The official said the staffer may have been in contact with six people who were scheduled to travel on Friday with the vice president and they were removed from the flight before it departed
Coronavirus update: 16,436 Israelis test positive, 63 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 08:19 PM
Moderate earthquake kills two in Iran, draws many into Tehran streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 08:12 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:56 PM
Venezuela top prosecutor requests extradition of US veteran
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 07:21 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Russian President Putin on VE Day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 07:20 PM
Miri Regev objects to new role as transportation minister - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 06:59 PM
Trump: 'I know nothing' about Venezuela incursion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 04:42 PM
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 04:21 PM
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits northern Iran, 2 dead, 38 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 01:27 PM
Taliban blow up police chief and two others in latest Afghanistan attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 01:18 PM
Coronavirus deaths in Israel reach 245, 16,409 total cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/08/2020 11:58 AM
Spanish police detain alleged ISIS member believed to be planning attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 11:38 AM
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by over 10,000 for 6th day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 10:33 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,209 to 167,300
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 06:57 AM
Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2020 06:45 AM
