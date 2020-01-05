Trump: Should Iran strike any US person, we will fully strike back

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that “should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back.”

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020