Trump: US close to completing plan to reopen economy

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 02:17
President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the US economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In his daily news briefing, Trump noted that the number of deaths from the virus in the United States had begun to plateau, indicating that "social distancing" efforts had succeeded.
State governors, meanwhile, appeared to be discussing plans to resume economic activity without seeking input from the Trump administration.
Nine states on the US East and West coasts said on Monday they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders.
The virus has killed more than 22,000 people in the United States and shut down all but essential travel and businesses.
Pressed on the question of whether governors or the federal government would make the decision to re-open schools and closed businesses, the president said that he had ultimate authority.
"The president of the United States calls the shots," Trump said. "That being said, we're going to work with the states."
42 dead at Virginia nursing home due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 02:30 AM
Stones thrown at Palestinians, cars torched near Dead Sea
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 02:05 AM
US Census will ramp up count June 1, but needs more time
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 01:33 AM
France extends lockdown until May 11, Macron promises 'better days'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 12:28 AM
Congo reports third Ebola case from same infection chain
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2020 11:47 PM
IDF to allow soldiers to gradually return home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/13/2020 11:03 PM
Gantz: It's either a government now or an election amid national crisis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/13/2020 09:32 PM
Coronavirus update: 11,586 infected, 116 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/13/2020 09:26 PM
115 have have fallen victim to the coronavirus in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/13/2020 08:53 PM
Coronavirus: US CDC reports 554,849 cases, 21,942 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2020 08:30 PM
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital but will not return to work yet
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2020 08:03 PM
Coronavirus: Turkey's death toll rises to 1,296
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2020 07:40 PM
Over one million Israelis filed for unemployment
114 now dead from coronavirus: A women, 91, with pre-existing conditions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/13/2020 07:15 PM
Coronavirus: Italy's cases decline, deaths rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2020 07:13 PM
